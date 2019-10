ISLETA PUEBLO, N.M. (AP) — Democrats would have to "really blow it" to lose New Mexico, the nation's most Hispanic state, to President Donald Trump in 2020, Democratic U.S. Sen. Tom Udall said.

In an interview with The Associated Press last week, the state's senior senator said Democrats still have a strong advantaged over Republicans in New Mexico next year's general election. But he said the GOP is expected to work hard to try to capture the state and that Democrats must not be complacent.