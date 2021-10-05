Clovis residents to vote on new bill, allows funding for new, existing retail

CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Clovis residents will have the opportunity to vote on Senate Bill 49 during the Curry County Regular Election on Nov. 2, according to a press release by the City of Clovis.

The release detailed that during the 2021 Legislative Sessions, the New Mexico State Legislature adopted Senate Bill 49, which changes the Local Economic Development Act (LEDA) to allow cities with a population over 35,000 to use their money to fund for retail in their communities.

Currently, LEDA allows areas like the City of Clovis to use a percentage of funding from gross receipts tax (GRT) to provide industries with funding. The new bill will allow municipal funding for new and existing retail, according to the release.

The City of Clovis said the following question will appear during the Nov. 2 Curry County Regular Local Election:

Shall the City of Clovis allow retail businesses to constitute a qualifying entity for purposes of furthering or implementing economic development plans and providing public support for projects as defined in the Local Economic Development Act.

Early voting for the Curry County Regular Local Election will begin on Tuesday, Oct. 5, at the Curry County Clerk’s Office and Saturday, Oct. 16 at the North Plains Mall, while election day voting will be held on Nov. 2 at several polling locations throughout the community, the City of Clovis stated.

For more information on Senate Bill 49 click here and for more information on the Nov. 2 election visit the Curry County’s website here.