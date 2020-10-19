Clearing up misinformation on Proposition A

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Proposition A has to do with the future of the Amarillo Civic Center. The vote is whether or not to approve a $275 million bond that will go towards the Civic Center and surrounding projects.

If Propostion A passes, there would be an arena added to the Civic Center, an overhaul of the existing facility, a park area added, city hall will be moved, a new parking garage, and other improvements to the area.

Jason Herrick, a member of the Build Amarillo PAC, said it is important to get correct information into the hands of voters as they head to the polls for early voting and on Election Day.

“Any suggestion that the taxes are different than what is being portrayed by the city is really just, at this point misleading and a scare tactic and there is plenty of information available,” said Herrick.

Herrick said the tax impact residents would see would be an increase of around $130 or $11 a month, for a home with a value of $100,000.

Amarillo Councilwoman Elaine Hayes furthered cleared this up on a Facebook post that can be found below:

Herrick said improving the Civic Center would help draw in entertainment and industry to Amarillo.

“We have an enormous amount of demand for both entertainment options that want to come to Amarillo and we are limited by our current civic center, from both a size and ceiling height that’s in there and we also have conventions that are interested in coming. We really risk losing those if we don’t do some things that we have to do to invest in our community and that’s really what Proposition A is all about,” said Herrick.

James Schenck, a citizen advocate, said voting for a new Civic Center during current circumstances makes no sense.

“This seems like it’s a bad investment and at a time like this when we don’t even know how long it will be before we can sit by each other. I think we just need to hold off for a bit and instead of trying to all those other extra projects, consider just doing the arena,” said Schenck.

Herrick said those who want to see the exact increase in their property tax can visit the tax calculator on Build Amarillo’s website.

If Proposition A passes, the tax rate increase would not affect citizens aged 65 or older, as the tax rate is frozen for them.

