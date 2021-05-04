Claudette Smith formally requests recount in Amarillo mayoral race

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Mayoral candidate Claudette Smith has formally submitted a petition to the City Secretary’s office on May 4th to recount the votes in the race.

In that election, Smith received 29% of the vote, while incumbent Mayor Ginger Nelson won the race with 54% of the vote.

Candidate Votes Percent GINGER NELSON 10,922 54.0% CLAUDETTE SMITH 5,861 29.0% MICHAEL HUNT 3,056 15.1% CARL KARAS 373 1.8%

The City of Amarillo said Smith’s request is being processed by the City Secretary’s office.