Claudette Smith formally requests recount in Amarillo mayoral race

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Mayoral candidate Claudette Smith has formally submitted a petition to the City Secretary’s office on May 4th to recount the votes in the race.

In that election, Smith received 29% of the vote, while incumbent Mayor Ginger Nelson won the race with 54% of the vote.

CandidateVotesPercent
GINGER NELSON10,92254.0%
CLAUDETTE SMITH5,86129.0%
MICHAEL HUNT3,05615.1%
CARL KARAS3731.8%

The City of Amarillo said Smith’s request is being processed by the City Secretary’s office.

