AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Mayoral candidate Claudette Smith has formally submitted a petition to the City Secretary’s office on May 4th to recount the votes in the race.
In that election, Smith received 29% of the vote, while incumbent Mayor Ginger Nelson won the race with 54% of the vote.
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percent
|GINGER NELSON
|10,922
|54.0%
|CLAUDETTE SMITH
|5,861
|29.0%
|MICHAEL HUNT
|3,056
|15.1%
|CARL KARAS
|373
|1.8%
The City of Amarillo said Smith’s request is being processed by the City Secretary’s office.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Refugees taking US college courses from migrant encampments in Africa, Mexican border
- Biden wants 70% of adults to get at least 1 shot by July 4
- Starbucks defends customer requests after barista’s viral tweet about complicated order
- Claudette Smith formally requests recount in Amarillo mayoral race
- APD officers investigating a student in possession of a firearm at Tascosa High School