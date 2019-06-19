City says downtown parking garage performing well

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Today city officials gathered to talk about the financials of Amarillo’s Local Government Corporation parking garage.

The City of Amarillo said so far the parking garage is doing well and even paying for itself.

“Right now it’s absolute cash flowing and this is the beginning of the year,” said Jerry Danforth, the director of facilities and capital projects, “We are seeing the trends go up as far as the utilization of the parking garage both during events and during non-event times.”

He said the public is starting to really understand exactly how the parking garage works, especially with its proximity to Hodgetown and how it functions for event parking.

Danforth said the convenience for baseball fans is a plus and the design is functioning well, adding that the garage is usually emptied out about 20 minutes after baseball games end.

So far, Danforth said the parking garage has exceeded their revenue goals by about $70,000, and with paid curbside parking in downtown, that is causing the garage to fill up.

“It’s hard to specify those numbers because the hotel is doing so well. A lot of the hotel guests are now parking in the garage instead of curbside, so I can say that has caused a little bit of the uptick instead of vehicles parked up and down Buchanan and Pierce overnight,” said Danforth.

Danforth told us it is not common for the people of Amarillo to use a parking garage, especially one that’s fully-automated, so the city is doing its best to inform customers.

He said signage is being put up at all entrances and exits so it is clear to customers exactly where to park and how to pay.

There are also kiosks available and a call number for customers needing immediate help.

Danforth said July 4 will be a challenge with more people in downtown but the fee will still be $7 to park in the garage for the day.

There will be event parking for the baseball game that night.