CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) – Officials with the City of Clovis announced that there will be a District Three Town Hall Meeting on Nov. 14, hosted by Clovis Commissioners Helen Casaus and Debbie Zamora, with a focus on engaging with local leadership and sharing information on upcoming projects and developments.

According to published information, the meeting will be held on Nov. 14 at 6 p.m. MT at La Casa, located at 1120 Cameo St.

The event will be an opportunity for citizens to engage with local leaders, said organizers, as well as learn about upcoming projects, capital outlay initiatives, and developments in District Three. The event was designed to be an open forum where citizens will be able to ask questions, express concerns, and provide input.

Pre-registration for the town hall is available here. According to organizers, light refreshments and snacks will also be provided.

“Don’t miss this opportunity to meet your commissioners, learn more about the projects shaping your district, and actively participate in the decision-making process.” said the event announcement.

Area residents can confirm what district of Clovis they live in here. Further, officials noted that those with further questions or comments can contact the City Manager’s Office at 575-763-9653 or email administration@cityofclovis.org.