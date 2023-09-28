CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Clovis is set to hold a swearing-in ceremony for the newly appointed District 3 Commissioner Debbie Zamora on Thursday, according to local officials.

The city detailed that Commissioner Zamora was appointed to the position by the Clovis City Commission on Sept. 21 after the resignation of former District 3 Commissioner David Bryant.

The ceremony will take place at 2 p.m. MT in the Assembly Room of Clovis City Hall, located at 321 N. Connelly, according to the city.