CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the city of Clovis, New Mexico announced today that officials will conduct an automatic recount after the result of the city’s District One Commissioners’ race had a three-vote margin.

According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, officials with the city of Clovis reported that George Jones received 208 votes while James Burns received 205 votes in the March 2022 primary for the open District One Commissioners’ seat. The seat is a two-year term.

According to a notice from the city of Clovis, the automatic recount, ordered by the state’s canvassing board, will start at 9 a.m. Wednesday and will continue until it is completed. The recount will be conducted at the Bert Cabiness City Government Center, located at 321 N. Connelly in Clovis.

For more information, individuals are asked to call City Clerk LeighAnn Melancon at 575-763-9632.