CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — The city of Clovis announced it is now accepting applications for the position of City Commissioner, District 3.

Officials with the city said out of those who apply, three will be chosen to serve on the commission until the next Regular Municipal Election in March.

The city will appoint the replacement for the vacated position at the Regular Meeting on Sept. 21 at 5:15 p.m. “in accordance with the Clovis City Charter which requires the appointment of a replacement within 30 days of the vacation of a commission seat.”

Residents of District 3 interested in the position can fill out the application form and return it to the City Manager’s office by noon on Sept. 18.

The application can be downloaded on the City of Clovis website.