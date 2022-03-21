CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the city of Canyon’s City Commission is scheduled to host its regular meeting at 4:30 p.m. Monday in the commission’s chambers of City Hall, located at 301 16th St. in Canyon.

According to the agenda, officials are expected to consider and take action on recommending an architect for the “proposed construction for a police station and renovations of city hall.” Other items that are expected to come up during Monday’s meeting include:

Consider and take appropriate action on bids received for Micro-Surfacing Project – 2022;

Presentation from City Engineer updating status of current Public Works projects;

Consider and take appropriate action on recommendations from Board of City Development;

Executive session pursuant to 551.071 Consultation with Attorney, 551.072 for deliberation regarding real property and 551.087 economic development negotiations;

Consider and take appropriate action on items discussed in executive session.

Officials said the meeting is broadcast on YouTube on the city’s page. While YouTube does provide closed captioning on the recorded video, officials said it is not provided in real-time.