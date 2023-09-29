CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Canyon City Secretary Gretchen Mercer recently received the Beelee Goodwin Regional Administrator Award at a dinner on Thursday hosted by the Panhandle Region Planning Committee, according to officials with the city.

“Gretchen Mercer sets the example when it comes to public servant leadership,” said Canyon City Manager Joe Price. “Her career and dedication to the Canyon community is beyond exemplary. Our city organization and community are better because of her notable contributions.”

Officials noted that Mercer, a Canyon native, has served in several positions and committees within the Panhandle Chapter Board of the Texas Municipal Clerks Association.

“Gretchen Mercer is considered a mentor, to say the least, among city secretaries all over the state of Texas; however, I believe the only city secretary in the Panhandle that wouldn’t know her name is someone new to the profession,” said Kimberly Sloat, City Secretary for the City of Canadian. “She is always willing to advise, respond, encourage, or just listen to her fellow municipal clerks. I feel extremely confident in saying that all municipal clerks in our chapter look up to her. I know personally that she puts her heart and soul into the work she does for the City of Canyon.”

In addition, Mercer has served on statewide committees and she is currently the treasurer of the TMCA Executive Board.

Mercer has served at the City of Canyon for over 25 years and ultimately became the secretary in 2007. In 2013, she became a Texas Registered Municipal Clerk and went on to receive the Municipal Clerk’s Office Achievement of Excellence Award in 2022.

Mercer, according to officials, is the fourth person from Canyon to receive the Regional Public Administrator Award.