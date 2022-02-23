CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the city of Canyon’s city commission recently approved its first strategic plan, ultimately developing a 15-year plan for the city as a whole.

According to a news release from the city of Canyon, officials with the city commission worked with Lyle Sumek Associates Inc. to help develop the plan, working to develop a vision for the city’s future and working to collaborate on what could be done to serve Canyon residents. Workshops with the group began in October with senior staff members and commission members.

“The development of this plan was a major collaborative effort involving city staff and the City Commission,” Jon Behrens, the assistant city manager for the city of Canyon, said in the release. “Our consultant led the staff through a process that had them review the past year, develop solid plans for next year, and forecast future needs. The commission had the opportunity to dig into the information provided by staff and then they laid out their priorities based on staff’s input and their goals for the city. This experience literally enabled the staff and the commission to get on the same page and should enable us to move forward… effectively.”

The overall mission of the strategic plan through 2037 is for the city’s government to provide “exceptional municipal services and plan for a sustainable community in a financially responsible and customer-focused manner through a high-performing city team and in partnerships with our Canyon community,” the release stated.

“The mission is to continue to take steps to improve our community, invest effectively, implement the vision of the City Commission and continue to move Canyon forward,” City Manager Joe Price said in the release. “The strategic plan really speaks to our elected leaders’ vision for the future. They develop the goals/objectives/vision and as a city staff, we carry out and implement that vision. We could not be more thankful for the efforts of our mayor and City Commission and their vision for the future of Canyon. The elected body has a passion for our community and fully understands their responsibility to prepare for the future of the city.”

Within the approved strategic plan is a month-by-month breakdown of what tasks need to be completed by staff members to stay on track with the yearly goals established through the plan, the release said.

“There has been a lot of work put in on Canyon’s strategic plan by everyone,” Canyon City Commissioner Randy Ray said in the release. “It is a fantastic roadmap for our future. I think our citizens today and our citizens fifteen years from now will be pleased with the outcomes they see.”