City of Canyon names new city manager

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Canyon has a new city manager.

Joseph Price was chosen out of the final four candidates by the Canyon City Commissioners.

Below is more on Price from the City of Canyon:

Joseph (Joe) Price has seven years of local government experience and currently serves as the Assistant City Manager and Director of Planning and Development for the City of Borger, Texas. He previously served as the Local Government Services Program Coordinator for the Panhandle Regional Planning Commission in Amarillo, Texas, from 2012-2017.

Joe holds both a master’s degree and bachelor’s degree in political science from West Texas A&M University. He is a Certified Public Manager and a Certified Floodplain Manager.