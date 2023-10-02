CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to an agenda published by the City of Canyon, officials will meet on Monday afternoon to discuss a number of community items, including the possible issuance of Certificates of Obligation to fund construction and maintenance projects for the Palo Duro Creek Golf Course.

The agenda noted that the City Commission of Canyon will meet at 4:30 p.m. on Monday in the City Commission Chambers of City Hall. City officials will take public comments as well as present a proclamation declaring October 2023 as National Chiropractic Health Month, alongside the other agenda items.

The rest of the published agenda said that the meeting will focus on updates about the Palo Duro Creek Golf Course Irrigation Project, including the city officials considering bids received for construction and maintenance for the facility as well as the possibility of issuing Certificates of Obligation. Further, the agenda listed that city officials will consider actions on the application to vacate Canyon ROW on Seventh Street between First Avenue and North Second Avenue, as well as host an executive session for the city manager’s annual evaluation.

The full agenda and packet for the City of Canyon Commissioners’ meeting can be viewed below.