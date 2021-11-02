City of Amarillo’s tax-related proposition fails in November election

Your Local Election HQ

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Residents of the city of Amarillo throughout Potter and Randall counties voted down the city’s tax-related measure in Tuesday’s election, according to unofficial results released Tuesday from the two counties.

According to data from each of the county’s election administration offices, 55% of residents voted against the measure, which would have approved a tax rate for the city of Amarillo of $0.48404 for the 2021-22 fiscal year, a 22% increase from the city’s rate of $0.39681 for the 2020-21 fiscal year.

Because the measure was voted down, the tax rate for the city of Amarillo is set to be the voter approval tax rate of $0.44334, a rate $0.0407 lower than the rate which was not approved. This voter approval tax rate is still an increase from the city’s rate of $0.39681 for the 2020-21 fiscal year.

According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, the extra funds from the increased tax rate were expected to fund the following items:

  • Improvements for parks, athletic fields, trails, other facility and maintenance needs; 
  • Six new police department personnel, associated vehicles and equipment; 
  • Additional police/fire equipment; 
  • Street pothole repairs and resurfacing; 
  • Pay adjustments for Amarillo Emergency Communications Center staff; 
  • A 1% increase in compensation for police, fire and city employees. 

The results reported from the two counties surrounding Proposition A are as follows:

  • Total For: 6,539 – 45%
  • Total Against: 8,092 – 55%
  • Potter For: 2,248 – 44.98%
  • Potter Against: 2,750 – 55.02%
  • Randall For: 4,291 – 44.54%
  • Randall Against: 5,342 – 55.46%

For more Election 2021 coverage, as well as coverage on Election Day from our team of reporters, visit MyHighPlains.com.

This story is developing. Check with MyHighPlains.com for updates

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

Don't Miss

Full Election Results