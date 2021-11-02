City of Amarillo’s tax-related proposition fails in November election

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Residents of the city of Amarillo throughout Potter and Randall counties voted down the city’s tax-related measure in Tuesday’s election, according to unofficial results released Tuesday from the two counties.

According to data from each of the county’s election administration offices, 55% of residents voted against the measure, which would have approved a tax rate for the city of Amarillo of $0.48404 for the 2021-22 fiscal year, a 22% increase from the city’s rate of $0.39681 for the 2020-21 fiscal year.

Because the measure was voted down, the tax rate for the city of Amarillo is set to be the voter approval tax rate of $0.44334, a rate $0.0407 lower than the rate which was not approved. This voter approval tax rate is still an increase from the city’s rate of $0.39681 for the 2020-21 fiscal year.

According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, the extra funds from the increased tax rate were expected to fund the following items:

Improvements for parks, athletic fields, trails, other facility and maintenance needs;

Six new police department personnel, associated vehicles and equipment;

Additional police/fire equipment;

Street pothole repairs and resurfacing;

Pay adjustments for Amarillo Emergency Communications Center staff;

A 1% increase in compensation for police, fire and city employees.

The results reported from the two counties surrounding Proposition A are as follows:

Total For: 6,539 – 45%

Total Against: 8,092 – 55%

Potter For: 2,248 – 44.98%

Potter Against: 2,750 – 55.02%

Randall For: 4,291 – 44.54%

Randall Against: 5,342 – 55.46%

