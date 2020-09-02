City of Amarillo’s revenue decreased due to the pandemic

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Amarillo is still going to be able to pay what it owes on the M-PEV and parking garage, despite the sales tax revenue decreasing because of the pandemic.
The city council got an update, during Tuesday’s meeting. They said despite an above-average August for sales tax revenue, overall the city’s revenue is down $4.8 million.
City leaders said despite the revenue decrease, the city is still under budget more than $9 million for the year due to budget cuts and other cost-saving measures.
