City of Amarillo wants citizens to join the conversation on the Amarillo Civic Center

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Amarillo is proposing a nearly $319 million renovation and expansion for the Amarillo Civic Center.

The renovation of the Civic Center has been years in the making.

“We’re in the process of presenting the facts relating to needs in a proposal to address those needs to the citizens,” Kevin Starbuck, Assistant City Manager, said.

Currently, a proposal has been drafted and the City of Amarillo wants citizens to weigh in.

“The citizens have the opportunity to give us feedback on what they like about the project what they don’t like about the project, what they would like to see some adjustments related to the project,” Starbuck said.

If approved the renovation will allow around 3,000 more seats, a new parking lot, full-service kitchens, and a larger arena.

“It is designed to be a complete renovation and expansion of the Amarillo Civic Center complex,” Starbuck said.

The Civic Center has a large economic impact on the city and the expansion and renovation will only help to increase income to local businesses.

“So where the current civic center equates to a $36 million a year economic impact directly into our community the revised civic center the expanded civic center has the potential to be in the 64 in a half-million-dollar impact on our community,” Starbuck explained.

Websites to weigh in on the conversation are up and the city said they are all ears.

One of the websites is Open Spaces which are for all questions pertaining to the city and the other is Conversation Civic Center, which specifically gives facts and figures on the proposed changes.