AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Amarillo announced on Wednesday that the temporary stormwater pumps at two area playas are currently shut off and set to be removed beginning on Aug. 7.

The city detailed that the pumps were installed at Lawrence Lake and Playa 7 at Greenways in order to help “alleviate flooding from recent rains.”

“The water level in both playas has lowered to the point that temporary surface pumps are not able to remove any additional stormwater,” said COA Interim Director of Public Works Alan Harder.

According to the city, the surface of Lawrence Lake is more than 20-feet below the street surface, which is over the elevation in which a surface pump can remove water. In addition, the permanent east pump, along with the temporary submersible pump in the west pump station, will continue to remove water until the water level is lowered to “shutoff elevation in the bottom of the lake.”

Playa 7, according to the city, has been lowered to its lowest elevation while allowing a temporary pump to release at McDonald Lake. The temporary pump has now separated underwater and is only removing water from a small pond that was excavated adjacent to Greenways Park during the 2008 construction at the park.