AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the city of Amarillo have released details surrounding an upcoming public meeting surrounding the Bolton Street Transfer Line Trench Repair project.

According to a news release from the city of Amarillo, the public meeting surrounding the project will be hosted at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Amarillo Downtown Library, located at 413 SE Fourth Ave. Staff from the city of Amarillo will be in attendance to provide information on the project and answer questions.

This comes after the Amarillo City Council approved a contract with Amarillo Utility Contractors, Inc. to complete the project. According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, the $2,575,395 project, paid for through water rate revenues, will consist of trench and surface repairs above a 48-inch water transfer line along Bolton Street.

According to the release, officials said the project includes SE 13th Ave. and extends to SE 27th Ave. The project will include the following parts:

Removing and replacing the embedment material above the transfer line;

Curb and gutter repair;

Installing temporary and permanent street markings;

Asphaltic pavement restoration.

Officials said that while the contract includes provisions to help “minimize the impact to neighborhood traffic,” city officials are asking residents to find alternate routes at various times throughout the project. Drivers are also asked to use extreme caution and anticipate delays.

For more information about the project, individuals are asked to call the city’s Capital Projects and Development Engineering Department at 806-378-9334.