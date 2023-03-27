AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the city of Amarillo released details surrounding its ceremony Thursday morning, highlighting the new athletic field lighting at the Martin Road Complex.

According to a news release from the city of Amarillo, the sports field lighting ceremony is scheduled for 6:30 a.m. on Thursday at the Martin Road Complex, located at 1374 Martin Road. This comes after the city of Amarillo approved funding for various parks and fields throughout the city, according to previous reports from MyHighPlains.com.

Officials with the city of Amarillo said that some of the lighting systems that are being replaced date back to the 1970s. The overall $7.5 million athletic field lighting project was approved by the Amarillo City Council in January, including seven outdoor athletic fields at complexes throughout the city.

“These new lights will replace previous lighting systems at city athletic fields that were decades old and not always dependable or cost-effective due to age and use over time,” City of Amarillo Director of Parks and Recreation Michael Kashuba said in the release. “There are so many Amarillo residents who enjoy playing sports – from softball, baseball to soccer and tennis. These new lighting systems will greatly expand and improve the opportunities for all who use outdoor city athletic facilities.”

Officials said that new lighting is scheduled to be completed at Southeast Park in around two weeks. The release said that the project also includes outdoor lighting at the Amarillo National Tennis Center.