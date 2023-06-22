(Editor’s Note: The above clip is a view of top headlines from the morning of June 22, 2023.)

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the city of Amarillo announced Thursday that a grand opening ceremony will be hosted next week for the Pavillion at the Santa Fe Depot.

According to a news release from the city of Amarillo, the pavilion will have its grand opening at 10:30 a.m. June 30. Located at 401 S. Grant near the Santa Fe Depot, the 60,000-square-foot facility was approved by the Amarillo City Council in June 2022.

According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, the council passed a $2.7 million measure for the project in June. Officials initially said that the project would be funded through an excess collection of hotel occupancy taxes collected by the city.

“The Pavilion at the Santa Fe Depot is a fantastic addition to the Amarillo Civic Center Complex,” Amarillo Civic Center Complex General Manager Bo Fowlkes said in the release. “The facility is unique in that it provides countless entertainment options – from private parties to sporting events like basketball and volleyball to concerts and rodeo attractions. We are excited to show the Amarillo community all the entertainment options this facility provides.”

Officials said in the release that the grand opening will be open to the public and will include refreshments, live music, and a ribbon-cutting.