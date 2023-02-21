AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the city of Amarillo recently announced that it will host a drawing for places on the May 2023 ballot.

This comes after the filing period for the May 2023 election recently closed. The drawing, which will occur at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday in the third-floor city council chamber at City Hall, will determine the order in which the names of candidates will be printed on the ballot for the election for the Mayor position as well as the respective councilmember positions.

According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, the following individuals have filed their applications for a place on the ballot:

Mayor Freda Powell Tonya C. Winston Jeffrey McGunegle Sam Burnett Don Collins Cole Stanley

Councilmember – Place 1 Margie Gonzales Ray White Kelsey Richardson Josh Craft Sherie Wood Dean Crump Chip Hunt

Councilmember – Place 2 Don Tipps Gabriel McHenry-Herrera Misty Vigil

Councilmember – Place 3 Tom Scherlen Katt Massey John Adair

Councilmember – Place 4 Hobert Gunny Brown Les Simpson John Ingerson Claudette Smith

