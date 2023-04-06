AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Amarillo, Director of Planning Emily Koller, provided an update on ‘Vision 2045’ surveys.

In March, the city opened surveys to address existing conditions, community visions, goals and objectives. As well as preferred growth scenarios and future land use map and implementation strategies, according to the City of Amarillo website.

According to Koller, the city has received around 1400 surveys so far.

“We’re starting to see trends towards people wanting investment in the older parts of Amarillo”, said Koller. “There are a lot of responses indicating that we are fine with the newer parts of the city, but were dissatisfied with both investment, care and maintenance of the older neighborhoods.”

A majority of survey participants are middle-aged, white women, according to Koller. In an effort to reach more citizens city officials are collaborating with Center City of Amarillo, local school districts and launching a social media campaign to encourage participation.

“What we’re trying to do is create a new vision for the city overall,” said Koller. “I think it’s important that we find themes and try to reach consensus as a unified city versus specifically, by neighborhood or quadrant.”

The city is developing a special program to receive student responses, reflecting themes from a younger demographic.

“They’re the future of our city,” said Koller. “We’re going to reach out to every school district and try to send things to every teacher and hope that we get a good level of participation. We’re getting towards the end of the year so we’re going to be offering some prizes and year end parties to encourage participation.”

Center City of Amarillo helped gain responses by sending surveys out to members of the community and stakeholders.

“Nothing really happens without a plan,” said Beth Duke. “That’s why I think it’s so important for people who care about our city and our future, to take part in this plan, by taking the survey, going to the public meetings. There’s an email address on there, for the Amarillo city website and you can let your ideas be known.”

Duke shared they are excited to participate in the survey because progress happens one neighborhood at a time.

“I always tell people, you never want your town to develop like a doughnut, because in the middle of a doughnut is a hole that just gets bigger,” said Duke. “You want your city to develop like a cinnamon roll, because for Center City, we think the best part is our historic downtown. Then as it grows out, it will just get better and better.”

According to the City of Amarillo the next phase of ‘Vision 2045’ is planning which begins in May.

Surveys can be completed online.