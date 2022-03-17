AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – In a letter released Thursday, the City of Amarillo announced a schedule of upcoming public meetings in order to hear feedback regarding the final draft revisions of the Zoning and Subdivision Ordinance.

According to the letter, the Zoning and Subdivision Ordinance Revision Project began in 2019 and is now approaching the final consideration and adoption phase. Anticipated revisions in the ordinance mentioned in the letter include:

Land use table restructuring;

Impervious area maximums;

Dark sky provisions;

Infill incentives;

Additional plat exemptions;

Tiny homes;

Accessory dwelling units;

Consolidation of certain zoning districts;

The addition of an urban overlay district.

The final draft and other related past documents can be found here.

As noted in the letter, the different meetings that the public can attend in order to learn more include:

General Public Meeting: March 17; Amarillo City Hall, 601 South Buchanan St. Room 105; 5:30 p.m.

Planning and Zoning Commission Public Hearing: March 21; City Council Chambers, Amarillo City Hall 3rd Floor, 601 South Buchanan St.

Amarillo City Council Public Hearing: April 12; City Council Chambers, Amarillo City Hall 3rd Floor, 601 South Buchanan St. 1 p.m.



The letter further noted that if the Zoning and Subdivision Ordinance is approved by the Amarillo City Council, several zoning districts across the area would change: