City of Amarillo schedules 2021 State of the City

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Mayor Ginger Nelson announced Friday that the city will host its 2021 State of the City address at 8 a.m. Oct. 6 at Hodgetown, according to a post made to her mayoral Facebook page. This comes after 2020’s event was hosted in a virtual fashion because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Nelson said this event will be an opportunity for the public to hear from city leaders, discussing Amarillo’s current state and plans for the future.

In the post, Nelson said officials have chosen a “large outdoor venue” and are planning the event with COVID-19 safety precautions in mind.