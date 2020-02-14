City of Amarillo says Proposition 2 projects completed under budget and ahead of schedule

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Amarillo said it is spending bond funds wisely.

The city gave an update on Proposition 2, which was passed by voters in November 2016.

The city said the public safety projects from Prop 2 have come in under budget and ahead of schedule.

The funds have been used for updates at the Amarillo Police Department and to build a new quarantine and observation building at Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare.

Jerry Danforth, the facilities director for the city said the recent groundbreaking for the new Fire Station 5 is one of the final projects funded by Proposition 2.

“We want the best for us. That fireman is liable to respond to our house or our car wreck. That police officer is liable to respond to us. We want to give them the ability to do their job better and so when we work on projects like this, that’s our ultimate goal is to provide that service to them,” said Danforth.

Danforth said those savings will be allocated to the respective departments for equipment.

