AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the city of Amarillo announced that the recent wind/dust storm has impacted phone service for various city departments.

This comes as officials previously reported that the Amarillo Emergency Communications Center continues to have trouble with its phone line. However, officials continued to stress that local 911 service, through calls and through text, continues to operate as normal.

According to a news release from the city of Amarillo, the following departments are reported trouble with their respective phone service, including intermittent dropping:

City Hall;

the city’s Central Library;

Parks and Recreation;

Service Center;

Simms Building;

Solid Waste;

Building Safety;

Community Development;

Transit.

“COA is working with its phone carrier and phone system partners to repair the issue,” the release read. “COA is receiving the highest level of support from its phone carrier.”