City of Amarillo releases tax rate website ahead of November vote

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Nov. 2 is expected to give Amarillo voters the opportunity to speak out on the City of Amarillo adopted tax rate for 2021. Ahead of the vote, the City of Amarillo released a website it said is intended to help provide information to the community.

“COA wants voters to have convenient and quick access to every bit of information on the adopted tax rate – and how this new rate impacts them as property owners.” said the City of Amarillo in a statement on the election, “COA has created a website so voters have the facts to make an informed decision.”

“It is vital that Amarillo voters have accurate information for this new tax rate,” said COA Assistant City Manager Laura Storrs. “Voters can find out where their tax dollars go, the services their tax dollars provide and what their individual city tax bill will be under this new rate. We want to provide voters all the information they need in a simple and convenient format.”

This follows the city adopting a 2021 tax rate $0.48404 per $100 of property value. A $100,000 value homeowner in Amarillo will pay $484.04 per year in city property taxes – or $40.34 per month/$1.33 per day.

According to the city, voters can enter the taxable value of their property on the website and see their monthly and yearly tax increase under the new tax rate. However, the city also noted that taxpayers age 65 and older will not have their city tax rate change.