AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to the City of Amarillo, the Popular Annual Financial Report (PAFR) has been made available online to offer the public a breakdown of the city’s finances for the fiscal year that ended in September 2021.

The city said that the PAFR “has it all” including the number of service calls for the Amarillo Police Department, to the number of passengers at Rick Husband Amarillo International Airport, and how much the city spent on street maintenance.

The full report is available online here, said the city, and is meant to provide transparent information on how the city funds the services it provides to residents.

The City of Amarillo PAFR also received the Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA) Award for Outstanding Achievement in Popular Annual Financial Reporting for the past 11 years, according to the city.

The award represents a significant achievement, said the city. In order to be eligible, a government entity needs to also submit its comprehensive annual financial report to GFOA’s Certificate of Achievement for Excellent Financial Reporting Program and receive the comprehensive annual financial report award for the current fiscal year. Each eligible report is reviewed by judges who evaluate it based on reader appeal, understandability, distribution methods, creativity, and other elements.