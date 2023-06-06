AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — As rain and flooding continue to impact the Amarillo area, local leaders are expected to host special meetings on Thursday, determining whether or not disaster declarations will be extended at the county and city levels.

The Potter County Commissioners’ Court, as well as the city of Amarillo’s City Council, are expected to host special meetings surrounding their respective disaster declarations on Thursday.

Potter County

According to the Potter County Special Commissioners’ Court meeting agenda, the court is expected to “consider and act upon whether to continue and modify the geographical area covered if necessary, the Declaration of Local State of Disaster based on flooding issued by the County Judge on May 31, 2023.” The meeting will be at 9:30 a.m. Thursday at 500 S. Fillmore in downtown Amarillo.

Late last month, Potter County Judge Nancy Tanner issued a disaster declaration for portions of the county that recently experienced flooding. Tanner also issued an evacuation order for people who reside in the Canadian River Basin located in the county that is being impacted by flooding.

According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, the declaration, and the order, were in relation to flooding that has occurred in the Valle De Oro area of the county, as well as areas of the Canadian River basin located in Potter County.

“I know there are people out there who believe they have the survival skills to be out there in the middle of a significant flood,” Potter County Attorney Scott Brumley said on May 31, when the declaration was issued. “This is probably the most significant flooding we’ve had at least in 30 years out there. So this order says, it doesn’t matter what you think of your own abilities, you are not allowed to be out there. The risk to property, and more importantly the lives, is too great.”

City of Amarillo

The Amarillo City Council is expected to meet for a disaster declaration-related special meeting at 12:30 p.m. Thursday in the Amarillo City Council chamber on the third floor of City Hall, located at 601 S. Buchanan.

According to the agenda, the council is expected to vote on a resolution “confirming and continuing the Mayor’s Declaration of Disaster.” According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, Amarillo Mayor Cole Stanley signed the declaration on Thursday surrounding the severe weather that created “widespread and severe property damage.”

In a draft of the resolution that accompanied the meeting’s agenda, the resolution states that the declaration would be continued for a period not to exceed 30 days from Thursday if it is approved.

“This renewal and continuation of the declaration of a local state of disaster continues the activation of the city emergency operations plan and that the furnishing of aid and assistance under the declaration is hereby authorized and that all appropriate preparedness and response aspects of the plan are continued,” the resolution draft reads, “and… That the use of all available resources of the City of Amarillo that are reasonably necessary to cope with the disaster are hereby authorized…”

The Amarillo City Council is also expected to vote on an award that would purchase a temporary pump used to remove water from the Greenways Lake, which city officials identified as Playa Lake Seven.

According to the transmittal memo that accompanied the agenda, the $98,965.58 award would be given to United Rentals for the temporary pump, if it is approved by the council. Officials said that the funds are available in the Playa Lake Maintenance portion of the budget.

“The water elevation of Playa Seven is currently above the 100-year floodplain elevation,” the transmittal memo read. “Removal of water from Playa Seven will provide capacity for future rain events and reduce the risk of flooding to adjacent property and Soncy Street… Residents in the vicinity of Playa Seven are being notified of the plan for temporary pumping as they contact the City for information regarding the status of the lake.”