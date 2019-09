AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo City Council has passed a tax rate increase at today’s meeting.

This means the rate will increase taxes by 7.33 percent. This will equate to about $17.50 a year on a $100,000 home.

That money will be used for new positions at the fire department and Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare, and street repairs.

It was passed with a 4 to 1 vote.