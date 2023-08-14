AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to an agenda posted by the City of Amarillo, city council members will convene in an executive session on Tuesday to discuss the employment of Amarillo City Manager Jared Miller.

The posted agenda said that the council will “receive reports on or discuss” the “appointment, employment, evaluation, reassignment, duties, discipline, or dismissal of a public officer or employee,” with Miller listed as the city employee in question.

As previously reported on MyHighPlains.com, Miller was named city manager by former Amarillo Mayor Paul Harpole and the city council in 2017, amid Miller’s time as the city manager of San Marcos.

Tuesday’s executive session comes after Miller’s contract with Amarillo was updated in April by the previous mayor, Ginger Nelson, and the previous city council. At the time, Miller’s contract was updated to include a salary change from $294,000 to $313,000, based on the CPI for 2022 at 6.57%, an increase in vacation time from 16 days to 25 days to match what a city employee with more than 20 years of experience gets, and other adjustments in other allowances, such as auto, cell phone, and sick days.

However, at the time, some Amarillo residents who attended the city council meeting in April were critical of the contract negotiations due to the timing coming in a month before election day. Then-mayor Nelson said that the timing was due to meetings and councilmember absences delaying Miller’s regular February evaluations until April.

Then-councilmember, current Amarillo Mayor Cole Stanley, was the one member who voted to reject Miller’s contract.

As previously noted on MyHighPlains.com, Miller’s contract had no term, and the city manager position is still hired at the will of the city council. The contract can be amended at any time with the agreement of the city council and city manager.

The contract can also be terminated at any time without cause, with the agreement of four city council members, and terminated with cause with the agreement of three members.