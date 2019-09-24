City of Amarillo makes progress on Thompson Park pool replacement

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Amarillo approved an item to further the progress on a Thompson Park Pool replacement.

They approved a professional services agreement with Schrickel Rollins for $425,000.

Schrickel Rollins will provide the design of an aquatics facility to be located in Thompson Park.

“So we will be working through the design probably through August of next year. At that point, we’ll turn it over to construction with an anticipated opening of Memorial Day 2021,” said Director of Parks and Recreation for the City of Amarillo, Michael Kashuba.

That item passed in a 4 to 1 vote.