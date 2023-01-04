AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The city of Amarillo is giving members of the community who are interested in running for the open Amarillo City Council and Mayor positions the chance to learn more about the election process.

According to a news release from the city, officials said citizens who are interested in filing for a place on the May 6 election ballot can pick up a candidate packet from the city secretary’s office, located in room 303 of City Hall, located at 601 S. Buchanan. Officials said this packet contains “a combination of information and forms combined to help guide potential candidates through the election process.”

According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, all four City Council seats, along with the Mayor position, are going to be on the May 6 ballot. Some Amarillo citizens have already announced their intention to run for a position, including Tom Scherlen for place three on the Amarillo City Council, Hobert “Gunny” Brown for place four on the Amarillo City Council and Tanya Winston for Amarillo Mayor.

Stephanie Coggins, the city of Amarillo’s city secretary, will be able to take applications for a place on the ballot starting Jan. 18. However, officials with the city of Amarillo stressed in the release that a campaign treasurer appointment can be filed at any time.

“A campaign treasurer should be appointed before a citizen announces their intentions to run, receives campaign funds or expends campaign funds,” the release said.

The deadline for a place on the ballot is at 5 p.m. on Feb. 17, the release said. For more information, individuals are asked to contact Coggins by email at stephanie.coggins@amarillo.gov or by calling 806-378-3014.