City of Amarillo launches weekly ‘Listening Lunch with the Mayor’ series Dec. 1

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – In what it described as an effort to offer an opportunity for the community to regularly connect with Mayor Ginger Nelson, the City of Amarillo announced its first “Listening Lunch with the Mayor,” to be held Wednesday, Dec. 1, at 1 p.m. CST.

The City said that “Listening Lunch with the Mayor” was created as a ZOOM webinar to offer a space for citizens to chat with the mayor in “a convenient digital format.” The webinars are expected to be held weekly, each Wednesday at 1 p.m.

Registration for the event is available here.

“We created this as an easy opportunity for citizens to talk with the mayor,” said Nelson, “I am looking forward to hearing more from residents.”

Questions and comments about city topics are welcome, according to the series announcement.