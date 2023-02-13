AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to an announcement from city officials, there will be a groundbreaking ceremony for the new Amarillo City Hall at 12 p.m. on Tuesday at the old Amarillo Hardware Company building.

The Amarillo City Council approved the purchase of the Amarillo Hardware Company building, located in the 600 block of South Grant Street in November 2020. In April 2022, officials approved funding for the demolition of three warehouses at the location, which was noted as the next step in the process of moving City Hall to the site.

The warehouses were demolished in June 2022, as noted in previous reports on MyHighPlains.com, leaving the site open as a staging and a construction area that officials said would also function as a parking lot for the new facility.