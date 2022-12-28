AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to an announcement from officials, the City of Amarillo’s Landfill will close at 1 p.m. on Wednesday “due to high winds.”

However, officials also noted that the landfill is intended to resume its normal operating hours on Thursday, with the facility being open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

This announcement comes as Potter and Randall Counties, alongside many others across the High Plains, entered Wind Advisory and High Wind Warning statuses on Wednesday due to weather conditions.

