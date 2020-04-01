City of Amarillo, City of Tulia postpone May Municipal Elections

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Amarillo and The City of Tulia have both postponed their May Municipal Election.

Both elections have been postponed until November to slow the spread of coronavirus in the region.

The City of Amarillo’s ballot was set to include a bond election for renovations to the Amarillo Civic Center. That will now happen in November.

More from MyHighPlains.com: