Watch: City of Amarillo certifies petition, announces mayoral election recount

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The City of Amarillo held a news conference at 4 p.m. pertaining to the recount for the mayor’s race for Amarillo City Council.

The May 1 mayoral election for Amarillo is set to undergo a recount after a petition from Claudette Smith was certified by the City.

The full statement from the City of Amarillo:

In accordance with State election law, all candidates from the May 1, 2021 mayoral election have been notified of an approved petition for recount as of this morning. The City of Amarillo is working directly with the Secretary of State’s office to ensure every detail of the recount process as outlined by the Secretary of State is being followed. Additionally, the City has requested that a Secretary of State, State Inspector attend the recount to further ensure the validity of the results.

More information on the schedule of the recount will be made available once it has been determined by the City. Parties interested in learning more about the process are encouraged to visit the Secretary of State’s website at https://www.sos.texas.gov/elections/laws/recounts.shtml.

As this is a process outlined by the Secretary of State and not the City of Amarillo, your best source for additional information is likely Stephen Chang, Director of Communications for the Secretary of State, schang@sos.texas.gov, (512) 463-6116.