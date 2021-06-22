City of Amarillo bills Claudette Smiths for mayoral recount cost

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Mayor Ginger Nelson was sworn in at the end of May, and now, Claudette Smith is receiving a bill for the cost.

After tallying up the costs and submitting them to the Texas Security of State, the city of Amarillo sent a bill to Smith for the mayoral recount.

The city said the total cost is $11,874.50 and under the Texas Election Code, assessable cost to Smith are $5,978.64 minus her $4,500 deposit. Smith owes a balance of $1,478.64.

“If my attorney says I’m supposed to pay the the additional $1,400 then that’s what I’ll be paying. I mean, it is what it is. If that’s the law, but I’d be willing to bet that a lot of these charges are not even assessable to me,” said Smith.

The Amarillo City Manager, Jared Miller, said Smith is being charged for the cost of the recount committee and personnel as well as the printing of the electronic ballots.

The remaining nearly $5,900 will be footed by the City and taxpayers.

“Our main priority was to make sure to protect the integrity in the election, to make sure our citizens can have confidence in our election process…while there are costs that will not be recovered, that is an acceptable price to pay to make sure that our election integrity is whole,” said Miller

Smith said she does not believe it was an official recount.

“A recount is where you get to count the actual physical, physical ballots that were cast. Unfortunately, Amarillo has opted not to use the type of voting machines that are required by law that create cast ballot images and paper trails,” said Smith.

Smith also tells us when she filed the recount it was not because she believed the outcome would change, but to make a change.

“Kind of like President Trump says, this is a process that we need to go through to make an effective change. So this recount was really all part of a much bigger plan… I was hoping to knock that out and get what we needed to gain from that document wise, and, and the process just to get that out of it. And just to kind of put everyone’s mind at ease, or, you know, find out if we needed to take it a step further after that. And so I think we definitely accomplished that,” said Smith.

Smith said she will stay in the political sphere, but will not consider another run for office until she said there is more election integrity and a paper trail for ballots.

The City said per election code, she will have 90 days to pay the remaining balance.