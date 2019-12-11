City of Amarillo accespts HUD grant to help with Homeless Management Information System

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo City Council accepted a grant from HUD to help with the city’s Homeless Management Information System (HMIS).

It will assist with data clean up and will give the city more information on an individual who is homeless.

The grant is worth more than $143,000 and will be distributed during the next two years.

“HUD determines the funding based on the data that we’re able to provide for the homeless in the City of Amarillo. In the past, our data hasn’t been too trustworthy to say the least. So we’re doing a lot of data cleanup with this grant and it’s going to help us have very trustworthy data,” said HMIS Continuing Care Coordinator Amy Dixon.

The grant will be in effect until September 30, 2021.