City council reviews designs for Thompson Park Pool

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo City Council has almost decided on a pool design and location to replace the old Thompson Park Pool.

Currently, the city is looking at two designs.

After hearing public comment, the city learned that voters liked the pool size of one design, but also wanted the lazy river included in the second design.

Right now, the city is looking into ways they can accomplish both of those in the final design and continuing discussions.

They are expecting the project to be finished in 2021.

