City council discusses possible tax rate increase, ban on ‘pay as you go’ motorized scooters

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo City Council discussed an increase in the tax rate this afternoon.

That increase would be about $1.68 a month on a $100,000 home, or just more than $20 a year.

That increase is to help pay for 10 new positions for the Amarillo Fire Department, three new postions for Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare, and increases in street repair funding.

There will be public meetings before the council officially votes on the increase. Those will be on September 3 and September 10.

The second reading to ban the use of pay as you go motorized scooters in Amarillo has passed.

City Manager Jared Miller said the city council passed the ordinance due to safety concerns, but that does not mean we will never have them.

Miller said if a company comes to them with a proposal that would address their safety concerns, they may consider lifting the ban.