City council approves resolution of support for affordable housing project in north Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A new affordable housing project may be coming to north Amarillo.

The Amarillo City Council approved a resolution of support for a group called the Commons at Saint Anthony’s.

They hope to remodel part of the east side of the old Saint Anthony’s Hospital into 124 units of income-based housing for seniors.

If approved in July, construction is expected to start during the second quarter of 2021 and expected to take more than a year.

$28 million of private money will also be needed for the project.