City council approves resolution of support for affordable housing project in north Amarillo

Your Local Election HQ
Posted: / Updated:

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A new affordable housing project may be coming to north Amarillo.

The Amarillo City Council approved a resolution of support for a group called the Commons at Saint Anthony’s.

They hope to remodel part of the east side of the old Saint Anthony’s Hospital into 124 units of income-based housing for seniors.

If approved in July, construction is expected to start during the second quarter of 2021 and expected to take more than a year.

$28 million of private money will also be needed for the project.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather

More Forecast

Don't Miss