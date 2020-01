AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Amarillo is buying more property downtown after today’s city council meeting.

The property is just east of city hall at 509 South Johnson and consists of an office, a warehouse, and land.

The city will pay $3.8 million. They said the purchase is part of the proposed plans for the upcoming bond election for a new civic center.

The city told us if the bond does not pass they will still be able to find a use for the property.