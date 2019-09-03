City council approves armored rescue vehicle purchase for APD

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department is now able to get a new armored rescue vehicle.

The Amarillo City Council approved an item today that allows APD to place the vehicle order and provides $157,000 toward the vehicle’s cost.

The 100 Club has also been fundraising to help pay for the vehicle and will be providing the remaining $200,000 for the order.

They said that $50,000 of those funds still need to be raised.

“The 100 Club board members took it on and did our due diligence to see what vehicle they had now, what the options were for repairs, what its uses were,” said Suzanne Talley, Amarillo 100 Club board president. “And just because this is Amarillo Police Department SWAT team, that’s not limited to Amarillo. It covers the top 26 counties.”

Amarillo Police Chief Ed Drain said once they have the new armored vehicle, they will be getting rid of the old one.