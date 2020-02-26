City council approves AEDC’s plan to purchase land in Randall County

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo City Council approved the AEDC’s plan to purchase five acres of land in Randall County.
This portion of land is located at South Georgia and Loop 335.
This is the only property that AEDC owns in Randall County. They hope to bring in rail development.
This purchase will cost just over $105,000 plus closing costs and related expenses.
