City approves update to Downtown Strategic Action Plan

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Amarillo approved an update to its Downtown Strategic Action Plan.

The plan was originally created in 2008, and today the city revised its goals in that plan to include some of their hopes for downtown in the future.

Among those goals are the renovation and expansion of the civic center.

The city is also looking to revitalize the Santa Fe Depot, and the addition of a downtown grocery store.

The council also added language to the city’s Urban Design Standards that would allow municipal facilities to use skywalks as connectors in parts of downtown when safety is a concern.

