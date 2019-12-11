City approves removal of sunset provision on golf cart ordinance

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo City Council has approved removing the sunset provision on the golf carts ordinance for downtown Amarillo.

The provision allowed the city council to re-evaluate the ordinance if necessary.

The commission felt no changes were needed since they saw a sharp decrease in the use of the carts this past summer.

“The volume of activity hasn’t justified a franchise fee, and they’ve been operated very safely, those that have operated golf carts in the central business district area. So we really see no need to make any changes to the ordinance. So this will enable continued use of golf carts downtown,” said City Manager Jared Miller.

The golf carts provision was passed last spring which allows for them to be used year-round for transportation to all entertainment venues like the civic center and the Performing Arts Center.