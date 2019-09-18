City approves budget, first read of newly proposed tax rate

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The city approved the budget and the first reading of a newly proposed tax rate this afternoon.

The proposed tax rate would increase by about $1.68 a month for a $100,000 home. That amounts to just more than $20 a year.

That money will be used for new positions for the fire department and Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare. The city also plans to use some of that money for street repairs.

That was approved by a four to one vote.

“This year’s budget is $401.6 million. That’s a $22 million increase over last year’s budget. Primarily, that’s through our enterprise funds and also props one and two,” said Amarillo City Manager, Jared Miller.

Councilmember Elaine Hays was the one dissenting vote.

The second reading and final vote is Tuesday, September 24.